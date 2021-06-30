 Skip to main content
Packer margin black for beef, red for pork

Like other markets, cattle are awaiting the USDA grain stocks and acreage report and the potential reaction from the grain markets, Total Farm Marketing said today.

Packer margins are still in the black as beef demand is still strong, The Hightower Report said today.

However, with packer profit margins in the red for hogs, the possibility that China backs away from the import market for the second half of the year and a seasonal increase in supply into the fall, “the upside potential for the current recovery bounce seems a bit limited,” The Hightower Report said today.

CropWatch Weekly Update

