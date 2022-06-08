August cattle closed moderately higher on the session Tuesday, with the strong packer profit margins helping to support. A jump in the beef market this week may be enough to stabilize or even firm up the cash market, as we are still in a strong seasonal demand period, according to The Hightower Report. Packer margins remain in the black and traders believe the cash market may be close to a short-term low with packer margins already strong.
Packer profit margins hold cattle prices upward
