 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Packer profit margins hold cattle prices upward

August cattle closed moderately higher on the session Tuesday, with the strong packer profit margins helping to support. A jump in the beef market this week may be enough to stabilize or even firm up the cash market, as we are still in a strong seasonal demand period, according to The Hightower Report. Packer margins remain in the black and traders believe the cash market may be close to a short-term low with packer margins already strong.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

The cattle market has benefited from money flow and short covering, especially in the feeder market as managed money positions was hold a smal…

Lean Hogs

The hog market is probing for a short-term peak as the premium to the cash market and the sluggish action for pork product prices, according t…

Cattle

Cattle markets “have once again rejected a move near $130,” The Hightower Report said. A discount to the cash market “combined with the strong…

Lean Hogs

After a difficult start to the week, hog futures are trading slightly higher for the week and $4 to $5 off the early week lows, said Matthew S…

Margins may help cattle market

The cattle market is experiencing "volatile trade," but appears to have put in a near term low, The Hightower Report said. "Given the strong p…

Cattle

“Cattle markets showed some signs of topping on Monday’s session,” Total Farm Marketing said. It may take the cash market and demand tone to h…

Slaughter expected to climb

Orders from retail will give an indication of product movement and level of demand following the holiday weekend and kick-off to grilling seas…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News