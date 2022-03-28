 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Packer sitting on large cattle inventory

Packers will enter this week with the largest inventory in several weeks and some of the cattle purchased this past week were for two-week delivery. This is an expression of their confidence in the market and a comment on the upsurge in slaughter volumes that will require more fed cattle and possibly more fed cattle as the recent increase in cow slaughter wanes, according to The Cattle Report.

April hogs broke out of the most recent downturn, set up by Thursday’s firm close, triggering short covering and technical buying, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The contract is set up to challenge the recent Feb high at 112.85 as a possible near-term

CropWatch Weekly Update

