Packers fighting cash markets

Packers are being difficult in the South and wanting to keep cash steady as boxed beef falls, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Going forward after the holidays, beef prices will depend on the number of cattle available. If cattle on feed continue to drop and unemployment remains low, beef should remain strong. Currently, the biggest problem with beef is the low exports and going forward because of global competition, it is hard to see any substantial increase in beef exports from the U.S., according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.