Traders seem hopeful that the slaughter pace might slow due to virus issues, but this has not occurred, according to The Hightower Report. On the other hand, beef prices continue to move higher over the past several days and this has provided underlying support. In addition, the cash market is showing some strength this week and traders remain impressed with the beef market rally as consumer demand remains very strong in spite of partial closures of restaurants and the surge in virus cases in the U.S.
Census data conversions showed 545.2 million pounds of pork was shipped in September. That was up 17% month to month, and continued the streak, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.