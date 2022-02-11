 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Packers paying up for cattle

Packers want cattle and are paying more this week. If a feedlot has high grading cattle, packers will pay higher for them, but they are discounting lower grade cattle, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

USDA reported weekly beef export sales were 19,500 MT during the week during 2/3. That was down 3% wk/wk but was up by 11% yr/yr. Beef exports from the weekly data showed 14,579 MT. That left the YTD export at 68,464 MT – trailing last year by 19, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

