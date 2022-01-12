 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Packing house labor issue not impactful

Ideas that the virus issues will be resolved soon and that packing house absenteeism will not be a major issue has helped to support, according to The Hightower Report. Traders had been concerned that beef prices would drop off due to sluggish demand, but this has not occurred.

Beef demand remains strong and that is reflected in carcass values that were trending higher again on Tuesday, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The turn higher on the charts technically yesterday may be helping signal a short-term bottom off this most recent push lower. However, the market may be susceptible to additional downside pressure, especially if the Omicron variant of COVID does have an impact of cattle flows.

