The National Pork Producers Council said in a letter to members of Congress that the coronavirus outbreak in rural areas could worsen a labor shortage on hog farms and in meat-processing plants.
The Dow futures opened Sunday night down the limit following Chairman Jerome Powell's emergency meeting of the Federal Reserve Bank and the unprecedented move to lower interest rates to a nominal zero rate and promise more quantitative easing of credit up to $700 bln. This backdrop will go head to head with large beef sales over the past few days in supermarkets across the country, depleting much of the short-term supply in the beef pipeline and likely to raise the price of beef cuts and live cattle prices, according to The Cattle Report.