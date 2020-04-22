Tyson Foods resumed limited operations at its pork processing plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa, where more than 200 workers have become infected by COVID-19 and at least two have died.
“The plant, which has about 1,400 employees, had been shut down for two weeks after reporting the outbreak,” Allendale said.
Internationally, the Canadian government is not expecting shortages of beef despite some challenges from the coronavirus for the meat packing industry there, but prices may go up, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. Trudeau said, “We have heard from Canadian beef producers and associations that the priority will be ensuring Canadian supply before they move to exporting,” Allendale reported today.
China’s pork supply will most likely be under pressure in the second quarter and prices may peak around September due to the impact of the African swine fever, a Chinese agriculture ministry official said.
“This is the sixth straight quarter of declines and underlines the extent of the impact from the ASF disease along with the huge task the sector faces in trying to rebuild their herds,” Allendale said.