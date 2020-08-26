The drought map has several areas that were facing a lack of moisture but recent rains have repaired much of this area and extended grazing for many cattle that were close to a forced shipment, according to The Cattle Report.
Hog processing is slowly picking up. If estimates of this week’s run at 2.676 million head hold up, that would surpass the post-virus peak of 2.626 from June, Allendale said. Though considered positive news it still does not answer the question of whether processing will be able to deal with the big seasonal supply increase that starts mid-September through.