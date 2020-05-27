Iowa farmers will receive some of the first financial aid for farmers disposing of hogs due to coronavirus, Allnedale and the state department said. “Iowa’s ag department requested $24 mln to help farmers pay to dispose of their hogs, spokeswoman Keely Coppess said. The money will come from the state’s portion of federal coronavirus relief funds.”
Yesterday’s strong closes in live and feeder cattle “opens the door for additional gains today,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Stress for livestock due to heat will begin in the western states this weekend, but will be greatest in the Great Plains early to mid-week next week.”