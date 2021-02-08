 Skip to main content
Plains weather keeps cattle futures steady

Cattle futures are called steady to firmer as cold weather settles into the Plains this week, potentially throwing a wrench into weight gains and marketing plans, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. “Steer weights remain record heavy for this time of year, but we may see cash and futures continue to creep upward this week,” he said.

China’s national average pig price this morning is down 0.2%. It is down 18.3% compared to a year ago, according to The Hightower Report. Traders are afraid of disease and are selling now.

