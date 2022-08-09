 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Plant-based meat producer cuts workforce

People are also reading…

Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat has announced that the company is laying off 4% of its workforce following a difficult second quarter that saw cost-conscious customers bypass its higher-priced products, the Associated Press reported. At the same time, ADM announced Monday that the company has entered into a “long-term strategic partnership” with St. Louis-based Benson Hill Inc. to develop high-protein soybeans for use in plant-based meats.

The cow slaughter remains high year over year but will be slowing contra-seasonally, according to The Cattle Report. Total slaughter volumes will moderate until after Labor Day Sept. 5. This past week slaughter volumes were 651,000 down from 669,000 the previous week but up from 644,000 last year. To hold slaughter numbers, more fed cattle will be needed in the mix. Pulling more fed cattle from the available slaughter pool may hold carcass weights from seasonal increases historically noted into fall months. Look for a seasonal change in cow slaughter numbers, with this fall delivering much smaller cull cow slaughter.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

Technically, the market is in strong position with rising open interest and a steady uptrend, The Hightower Report said today.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

According to the Export Sales report, weekly beef bookings down from sales from each of the past two weeks and was 20% weaker than the same we…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News