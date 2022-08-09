Plant-based meat producer cuts workforce

People are also reading…
Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat has announced that the company is laying off 4% of its workforce following a difficult second quarter that saw cost-conscious customers bypass its higher-priced products, the Associated Press reported. At the same time, ADM announced Monday that the company has entered into a “long-term strategic partnership” with St. Louis-based Benson Hill Inc. to develop high-protein soybeans for use in plant-based meats.
The cow slaughter remains high year over year but will be slowing contra-seasonally, according to The Cattle Report. Total slaughter volumes will moderate until after Labor Day Sept. 5. This past week slaughter volumes were 651,000 down from 669,000 the previous week but up from 644,000 last year. To hold slaughter numbers, more fed cattle will be needed in the mix. Pulling more fed cattle from the available slaughter pool may hold carcass weights from seasonal increases historically noted into fall months. Look for a seasonal change in cow slaughter numbers, with this fall delivering much smaller cull cow slaughter.