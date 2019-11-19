U.S. plant-based "meat" makers targeting China like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat Inc. will need to battle homegrown rivals which are developing local favorites such as dumplings and mooncakes to nab a share of the lucrative market, Reuters reported. Among the new players are names like Zhenmeat and Starfield, while long-time plant-based companies including Whole Perfect Food are rolling out new products, Allendale said.
China’s national average spot pig price was down slightly today and for the week. The market is still up 148 % year to date, The Hightower Report said.
Here, the continued strong uptrend in open interest in cattle suggests that fund traders remain active buyers, said The Hightower Report. “This has been the Key supportive force in the last few weeks.”