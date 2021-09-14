 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plant fire news moves beef prices

Plant fire news moves beef prices

Boxed beef prices continue to drop this week, according to Total Farm Marketing. Talk that the JBS plant that had a fire would be slow to recover drove the market lower yesterday, but news the plant is up and running supported prices today, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets are consolidating near the top of their ranges, “and with some friendly news could push higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Weakn…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“Once the pork production pushes sharply higher from the summer base, it may be difficult for the market to absorb the extra pork without shar…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“Cattle are called steady to lower after facing another round of selling pressure as long liquidation and technical selling drives the live ca…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News