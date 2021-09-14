Plant fire news moves beef prices

Boxed beef prices continue to drop this week, according to Total Farm Marketing. Talk that the JBS plant that had a fire would be slow to recover drove the market lower yesterday, but news the plant is up and running supported prices today, according to The Hightower Report.
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.