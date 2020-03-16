Cattle markets saw wild swings Monday and ultimately ended up lower.
“The market opened down 450 points and stayed there for much of the morning, until a surge higher to trade sharply higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The rally did not last and the market closed sharply lower on the day with a range of 890 points.”
Hogs closed lower as well on virus concerns.
“April hogs closed sharply lower on the day but well up from the early lows,” the Hightower Report said. “Fears that virus issues will begin to impact producers and slaughter plants and that this will cause hogs to back up in the country helped to pressure.”