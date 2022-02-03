 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pork, beef higher on lower feed costs

Pork, beef higher on lower feed costs

In cattle, the feeder market is sharply higher fueled by buying strength in the cattle markets and a sharp pullback in wheat and corn markets.

“With new contract highs and the perception that cattle numbers are tight, the competition for feeders is helping push prices higher,” Total Farm Marketing said.

For pork, the market remains in a steep uptrend as the rally for pork values and for cash markets provides solid support, The Hightower Report said.

While Senators Fischer (Nebraska) and Grassley (Iowa) continue to push for their livestock reform bill, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association voted yesterday to oppose cash trade mandates, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

The recent rally leading to overbought conditions may be catching up and causing a reversal in the hog market, said Matthew Strelow of Total F…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“The cattle market overall looks friendly and is still trading in an up-trend,” Total Farm Marketing said. “We like the near-term view of the …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were slightly lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

This week’s slaughter volumes tops last week by 8,000 head as of Friday morning, according to The Cattle Report. This is the fourth week of su…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hogs continued to see higher trade, hitting new contract highs in the process. “Ideas that cash hogs can continue to rally in the weeks just a…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News