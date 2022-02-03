Pork, beef higher on lower feed costs

In cattle, the feeder market is sharply higher fueled by buying strength in the cattle markets and a sharp pullback in wheat and corn markets.
“With new contract highs and the perception that cattle numbers are tight, the competition for feeders is helping push prices higher,” Total Farm Marketing said.
For pork, the market remains in a steep uptrend as the rally for pork values and for cash markets provides solid support, The Hightower Report said.
While Senators Fischer (Nebraska) and Grassley (Iowa) continue to push for their livestock reform bill, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association voted yesterday to oppose cash trade mandates, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said this morning.