 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pork could see liquidation selling

Pork could see liquidation selling

A sharp break in pork values yesterday led by a $9.06 break in the ham price to $75.96 could be a factor to spark some long liquidation selling, according to The Hightower Report. Loins were also under pressure. Average weights remain above year ago levels in spite of the recent very cold weather and this is a bit of a negative force.

This week will catch up most of the lost slaughter volumes from the cold spell, the Cattle Report said. Seasonally, the nation should begin a spring warm-up and for the beef business that usually means increasing consumption domestically. Texas and 16 other states are removing restrictions on individuals and businesses as vaccinations ramp up and cases of COVID decline.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

The market remains in a steady uptrend and continues to follow the pork cut-out value market, according to The Hightower Report. The USDA pork…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Lean hog calls are steady to lower on follow-through from risk-off trade in the markets on Friday, led by the equity markets, said Matthew Str…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

This week's slaughter is on track to set a new high for the year, according to The Cattle Report. The slaughter this past week was 552,000 wit…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Today’s weekly export sales report “could help set the tone” for lean hog trading today, as expectations are for another strong week, Total Fa…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News