Pork could see liquidation selling

A sharp break in pork values yesterday led by a $9.06 break in the ham price to $75.96 could be a factor to spark some long liquidation selling, according to The Hightower Report. Loins were also under pressure. Average weights remain above year ago levels in spite of the recent very cold weather and this is a bit of a negative force.
This week will catch up most of the lost slaughter volumes from the cold spell, the Cattle Report said. Seasonally, the nation should begin a spring warm-up and for the beef business that usually means increasing consumption domestically. Texas and 16 other states are removing restrictions on individuals and businesses as vaccinations ramp up and cases of COVID decline.