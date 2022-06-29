Pork demand could be on upswing

People are also reading…
Reports of strong hog prices in China this week have done little to support the U.S. market, according to The Hightower Report. But as that nation emerges from its COVID lockdowns, pork demand is increasing and domestic prices are climbing.
As the retail demand window moves past the Fourth of July holiday, demand may be more of a concern going into the heart of summer, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Feeder cattle posted triple digit loses after a firmer tone in the corn market.