Pork demand raises concerns

Demand in the hog market will still be a big concern as retail prices have struggled, pushing under the $100.00 level last week, but have trended higher on good product movement to start the week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The front-end of the hog market is seeing some buying strength, being supported by a firmer retail market this week and improving direct cash tone. The premium of the futures to the cash market may be a limiting factor.
The big news from the weekly comprehensive fed cattle report was a surprising drop in carcass weights, according to The Cattle Report. Mid May is seasonally the point when carcass weights begin to increase as longer days contribute to increases in rate of gain. This week the carcass weights fell 10# and quality grade also fell over 1%. One week does not set a trend but could signal improvements in the current status of the fed cattle population.