Pork demand remains strong

Demand stays strong, and pork carcasses gained more than $3 over the week, ending 1.62 higher to 95.14, and that strength should support the open today, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Deferred contracts are technically strong, posting new contract highs and maintaining a strong uptrend. Prospects of strong demand and overall tighter hog supplies help support those contract months.

The cattle market saw value buying and a technical turn to end the week Friday as money moved into the commodity markets overall, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Follow-through will be a key to start the week.

