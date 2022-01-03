 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pork demand slow as year begins

Pork demand slow as year begins

The demand tone is cautious in the first quarter, which is typical weak for pork, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Retail values were unreported on Friday due to the holiday, but pork carcass values trended mostly lower on the week, until a sharp recovery on Thursday. The cash hog market is trying to build a base.

Traders are a little worried that fill-in beef business this week could be very slow as the record-high Covid case count may have caused significant cancellations from restaurants and other events, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“Frigid temperatures will offer some support to the market while slaughter capacity takes a hit from the holiday schedule,” Total Farm Marketi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

"Subzero temperatures in the central US this weekend will be a challenge for cattlemen, with wind chills expected in the -20’s," Alan Brugler …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News