Pork demand slow as year begins

The demand tone is cautious in the first quarter, which is typical weak for pork, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Retail values were unreported on Friday due to the holiday, but pork carcass values trended mostly lower on the week, until a sharp recovery on Thursday. The cash hog market is trying to build a base.
Traders are a little worried that fill-in beef business this week could be very slow as the record-high Covid case count may have caused significant cancellations from restaurants and other events, according to The Hightower Report.