Pork demand strong, feedlots selling cattle early

The demand strength will be able to support the pork market as overall pork supplies are tight, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The short-term domestic demand factors for pork remain positive as long as the export market stays strong, The Hightower Report said this morning.
High grain prices are encouraging feedlots to sell cattle sooner rather than later, and weight data suggest that there is ample short-term supply ready to come off of feedlots, The Hightower Report said this morning.
“Traders remain fearful that feedlots are in a hurry to sell cattle due to high feed prices and this helped to push the market lower on the day into the close yesterday,” The Report said.