 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pork demand strong, feedlots selling cattle early

Pork demand strong, feedlots selling cattle early

The demand strength will be able to support the pork market as overall pork supplies are tight, according to Total Farm Marketing.

The short-term domestic demand factors for pork remain positive as long as the export market stays strong, The Hightower Report said this morning.

High grain prices are encouraging feedlots to sell cattle sooner rather than later, and weight data suggest that there is ample short-term supply ready to come off of feedlots, The Hightower Report said this morning.

“Traders remain fearful that feedlots are in a hurry to sell cattle due to high feed prices and this helped to push the market lower on the day into the close yesterday,” The Report said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Grain market movement is pressuring the feeder cattle market, “thus weighing on live cattle prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash mark…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog are starting the week at mixed to higher after buyers returned at the end of last week, supported by a USDA cold storage report reflecting…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News