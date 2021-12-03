Pork experiences major rebound

The market experienced an impressive recovery rally yesterday as pork product prices showed a major rebound, according to The Hightower Report. Ham prices jumped $14.75 up to $73.04 while belly prices jumped to $135.80, up $10.26 on the day.
Hedged feeders are delivered the best basis margins of recent weeks. They owe a note of gratitude to the cash sellers who are providing them the backbone to achieve the positive spread between cash and futures in a delivery month, according to The Cattle Report. This week’s slaughter volume will return to the 650,000 to 675,000 level requiring the processors to remain active in the cash markets for inventory.