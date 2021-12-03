 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pork experiences major rebound

Pork experiences major rebound

The market experienced an impressive recovery rally yesterday as pork product prices showed a major rebound, according to The Hightower Report. Ham prices jumped $14.75 up to $73.04 while belly prices jumped to $135.80, up $10.26 on the day.

Hedged feeders are delivered the best basis margins of recent weeks. They owe a note of gratitude to the cash sellers who are providing them the backbone to achieve the positive spread between cash and futures in a delivery month, according to The Cattle Report. This week’s slaughter volume will return to the 650,000 to 675,000 level requiring the processors to remain active in the cash markets for inventory.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hogs are called lower after strong selling pressure to end last week, pointing to a near-term technical break, said Matthew Strelow of Total F…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;National carcass base down 4 cents to $54.91/cwt.National live pric…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News