Pork export, beef demand down

Increasing pork supplies are occurring at the same time that exports are in a decline and this helps rationalize the large discount of October hogs to the cash market, The Hightower Report said this morning. “However, if export demand continues to weaken, the U.S. will be left to absorb extra production, and the cash market decline could exceed the current futures price level,” The Report said this morning.
Traders remain nervous over short-term demand indicators as beef prices have been under pressure and the continued high caseload for COVID-19 has traders nervous over short-term restaurant demand, The Hightower Report said today.
Meanwhile, the cattle market failed to react positively to the news of Brazil halting beef export to China after two cases of “atypical” Mad Cow disease was for in a pair of older animals. “The market feels that this delay in exports will be very limited in length,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.