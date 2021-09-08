 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pork export, beef demand down

Pork export, beef demand down

  • Updated

Increasing pork supplies are occurring at the same time that exports are in a decline and this helps rationalize the large discount of October hogs to the cash market, The Hightower Report said this morning. “However, if export demand continues to weaken, the U.S. will be left to absorb extra production, and the cash market decline could exceed the current futures price level,” The Report said this morning.

Traders remain nervous over short-term demand indicators as beef prices have been under pressure and the continued high caseload for COVID-19 has traders nervous over short-term restaurant demand, The Hightower Report said today.

Meanwhile, the cattle market failed to react positively to the news of Brazil halting beef export to China after two cases of “atypical” Mad Cow disease was for in a pair of older animals. “The market feels that this delay in exports will be very limited in length,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

China and Hong Kong imports from the US are down to the lowest level since 2019. “The market is overbought and looks vulnerable to a significa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“The demand tone remains sluggish and traders are nervous with COVID-19 restrictions and a drop to a six-month low for consumer confidence,” T…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“Technical selling was driving the market lower, as the October contract closed at its lowest point since June,” Total Farm Marketing said. “T…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

The market faced strong selling pressure as long liquidation and profit taking pushed prices to triple digit losses on Thursday. “We view live…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News