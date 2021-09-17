Pork exports weaker, but China gives optimism

“(Cattle) Cash trade $1 lower than last week on falling boxed beef prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Rebound from lows not able to hold, more selling could be ahead. Choice cuts down 1.82 and select down 3.62 yesterday. Cattle slaughter projected at 119,000. CME Feeder Cattle Index for 9/15: down 0.18 at 154.02.”
Analysts are watching trends in pork exports. They have been weaker than expected, but news that China has returned to buying U.S. pork gives some optimism. “(Pork) Exports weaker than anticipated but China was back as a buyer,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cutouts up 0.27 – 3rd consecutive day higher.”