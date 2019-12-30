With the overbought condition of the market and a lack of new news which points to aggressive new demand for U.S. pork from China, the market seems a bit vulnerable to a short-term technical correction, The Hightower Report said. However, with both supply and demand fundamentals turning more support into 2020, the market has the news to push to a higher price level.
Box beef prices posted losses for the week but given two weeks of light slaughter may begin to stabilize in post holiday trading, Brugler Marketing said.