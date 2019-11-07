Reuters reported that global meat shippers have three years to make the most of the outbreak of a fatal pig disease in China before Chinese pork imports peak, according to a report released by the U.S. pork industry, which is competing for sales against Europe and South America.
Fed cattle activity has been show to non-existent so far this week. Packers have little to gain by pushing the market each day and will likely wait and conclude purchases all at once rather than chase prices higher daily, according to The Cattle Report.