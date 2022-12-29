 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pork market shows bearish signs

People are also reading…

The hog market does not seem to have the near-term cash fundamental news in order to follow-through to the upside from the strong rally off of the USDA report, according to The Hightower Report. With all the weather disruptions, the fact that pork cutout values were down yesterday and Tuesday is a bearish development.

February cattle closed lower on the session yesterday with an inside trading session. The market hit a contract high Tuesday and short-term technical indicators are showing overbought status, according to The Hightower Report.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

“Short-term demand factors appear better than expected, with the recent rally in pork cutout values, a significant decline in cold storage sup…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The cattle market “seems to have the tightening supply set-up to remain in a bull trend,” The Hightower Report said. “Talk of the overbought c…

Lean hogs

Hog futures are “finding a way to work higher” despite some early selling pressure on Thursday, Total Farm Marketing said. “The USDA Quarterly…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News