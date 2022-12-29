Pork market shows bearish signs

People are also reading…
The hog market does not seem to have the near-term cash fundamental news in order to follow-through to the upside from the strong rally off of the USDA report, according to The Hightower Report. With all the weather disruptions, the fact that pork cutout values were down yesterday and Tuesday is a bearish development.
February cattle closed lower on the session yesterday with an inside trading session. The market hit a contract high Tuesday and short-term technical indicators are showing overbought status, according to The Hightower Report.