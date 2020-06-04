Catching the attention of beef and hog producers, four chicken company executives, including the current CEO of Pilgrim’s Pride, were indicted on anti-trust charges. There are accused of conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids for broilers chickens for actions from 2012 – 2017, Allendale said.
In South America, pork processing may slow if is forced to close. A Reuters’ report said Brazilian labor prosecutors on Wednesday filed a petition with a local court demanding closure of a JBS pork plant in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Allendale said.
Tomorrow is Last Trading Day for June live cattle options. Monday is First Notice Day for June live cattle futures.