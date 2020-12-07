Exports need to surge over the near-term just hold pork values steady. If China's import demand were to slow, the market could be vulnerable to a significant selloff, according to The Hightower Report. Pork cutout values typically drift lower during December. They have already fallen to their lowest level since September 2, driven in part by a $14 collapse in ham values on Thursday. This could be a sign of a seasonal peak.
A normalized export share of domestic beef production is 10% to 15% and the past few weeks the share has moved to 25%, exceptionally good demand from abroad, according to The Cattle Report.. The falling value of the dollar has been a big boost to exports but also has made imported beef more expensive. A falling dollar is the friend of the beef industry.