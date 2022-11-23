Pork moves lower Wednesday

People are also reading…
Cattle traders continue to watch packer buying trends. “Traders are going to wait to see what packers price cattle at this week,” Chris Lehner, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Packers are short bought, but next week they can start pulling up December contracted cattle and pull cattle from their own private lots.”
“Pork is cheap and has been selling at lower prices,” Lehner said. “There is a record low number of bone in hams. Over the past year Mexico has been a large ham buyer, butts and picnics and Mexico has been buying fewer fresh bellies, likely the reason for pork bellies to be up 246% from a year ago.”