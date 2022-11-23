 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pork moves lower Wednesday

Cattle traders continue to watch packer buying trends. “Traders are going to wait to see what packers price cattle at this week,” Chris Lehner, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Packers are short bought, but next week they can start pulling up December contracted cattle and pull cattle from their own private lots.”

“Pork is cheap and has been selling at lower prices,” Lehner said. “There is a record low number of bone in hams. Over the past year Mexico has been a large ham buyer, butts and picnics and Mexico has been buying fewer fresh bellies, likely the reason for pork bellies to be up 246% from a year ago.”

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Friday hogs look to cap-off the week higher as the lean hog market continued to work higher through the Thursday session, save for the Dec con…

Lean hogs

“While packer profit margins are in the black, pork prices continue to push lower and this kept the cash market trend down,” CHS Hedging said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Livestock

Today’s Cattle on Feed report has estimates for on feed at 98.3%, placed at 96.3%, and marketed at 100.8%, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

December’s contract is trading at a discount to the cash, “but not enough to look cheap,” The Hightower report said. “Pork is under pressure, …

