Pork demand from China should be very strong in 2020, according to the Hightower Report. China’s national average spot pig prices Dec. 31, was up 0.97 % from yesterday. Prices were up 1 % for the week, 6% for the month and 152 % for the year, The Report said.
The hog market has the type of “story” and potential for an increase in demand into early 2020 to see a move “to a much higher price level,” The Hightower Report said. However sluggish beef prices and increasing supply ahead, the cattle market could be set for a long liquidation sell-off.