The major bearish force for pork over the next week is the level of production, The Hightower Report said this morning. Over the past 20 years, pork production from the second quarter to the third has normally increased by about 100 million to 200 million pounds, “This year the USDA sees pork production increasing by a record 995 million pounds,” according to The Hightower Report.
The burdensome supply of heavier-weight cattle kept on feedlots longer than normal has been slow to emerge, The Hightower Report said this morning. Meanwhile cattle slaughter over the past two weeks has come in below a year ago and the cattle showlist this week is small causing traders hope for the cash trade to go up, according to The Hightower Report.