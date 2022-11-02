 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pork production increases could be problematic for prices

People are also reading…

“Traders remain nervous that the market will need to absorb increasing production just ahead,” The Hightower Report said today. In addition, a very slow export outlook through the end of the year could leave more pork to be absorbed by U.S. consumers, The Hightower Report said.

Beef prices have been strong, but sellers have been active, The Hightower Report said today. However, the technical action is weak and the market is seeing a technical correction from an overbought reading. “With a continued strong advance in the beef market, cash markets could remain in a short-term uptrend,” The Hightower Report said.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

December hogs experienced an aggressive sell-off yesterday when the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since Oct. 18, The High…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Lean hog futures ended Friday 32 to 97 cent gains to fade the triple digit losses from Thursday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing this morning.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Profit-taking hitting cattle markets

December’s live cattle contract dealt with profit-taking out of the gate yesterday, Blue Line Futures said, but a lack of pullback overall is …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News