Pork production increases could be problematic for prices

“Traders remain nervous that the market will need to absorb increasing production just ahead,” The Hightower Report said today. In addition, a very slow export outlook through the end of the year could leave more pork to be absorbed by U.S. consumers, The Hightower Report said.
Beef prices have been strong, but sellers have been active, The Hightower Report said today. However, the technical action is weak and the market is seeing a technical correction from an overbought reading. “With a continued strong advance in the beef market, cash markets could remain in a short-term uptrend,” The Hightower Report said.