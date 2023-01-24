Pork production may get surprise uptick

People are also reading…
The market remains in a deeply oversold condition, and a technical recovery bounce looks likely soon, but the supply fundamentals would not suggest much more than a bounce, according to The Hightower Report. Pork production normally declines from the fourth quarter to the first quarter, but this year there is expected to be a significant increase in production. As a result, the upside seems limited to a technical bounce.
Extremely wide bid/ask spreads will translate into a standoff on cash trade this week, according to The Cattle Report. The impacts of weather will play on both cattle performance and the markets. Snow and frigid temperatures will hold back gains on cattle while packers will scramble for available supplies of cattle. The snow-covered areas now extend to Kansas with snow in Texas expected. Show lists are smaller leaving competition for less cattle in the available pool. Asking prices are sharply higher.