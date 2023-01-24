 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pork production may get surprise uptick

People are also reading…

The market remains in a deeply oversold condition, and a technical recovery bounce looks likely soon, but the supply fundamentals would not suggest much more than a bounce, according to The Hightower Report. Pork production normally declines from the fourth quarter to the first quarter, but this year there is expected to be a significant increase in production. As a result, the upside seems limited to a technical bounce.

Extremely wide bid/ask spreads will translate into a standoff on cash trade this week, according to The Cattle Report. The impacts of weather will play on both cattle performance and the markets. Snow and frigid temperatures will hold back gains on cattle while packers will scramble for available supplies of cattle. The snow-covered areas now extend to Kansas with snow in Texas expected. Show lists are smaller leaving competition for less cattle in the available pool. Asking prices are sharply higher.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Thursday was the third down day for cattle in a row, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The cattle market was mixed yesterday. There was some light cash cattle trade reported in Nebraska in a wide range, said Joe Vaclavik of Stand…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

USDA boxed beef cutout closed at 87 cents lower on Friday. This is down from the previous week and the lowest since Dec. 23, according to The …

Lean hogs

Hogs are still probing for a short-term low at their deeply oversold level. “The market remains in a steep downtrend and has reached a deeply …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News