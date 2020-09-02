Traders remain optimistic that the normal surge in pork production from the third quarter to the fourth quarter will be diluted this year with a smaller than normal increase. While this could ease the normal seasonal pressures on cash markets, September pork production could be very high and it will be important to see strong exports in order to avoid pressure on pork prices, according to The Hightower Report.
Intermountain Packing will add a plant in Idaho for up to 500 cattle and bison per day, Allendale said. This will be open next fall. This comes on top of the July announcement from Agribeef that it would build a 550 head per day cattle plant also in Idaho.