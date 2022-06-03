 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pork production, price both lower

The export markets for both beef and pork are critical to gauging demand, according to The Cattle Report. We are producing less pork and selling at a lower price than prior year. This might be interpreted as a loss of demand, and it is but the reason in the export markets. China has ramped up it dosmestic pork production and is using much less imported pork.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Livestock markets surge

June cattle closed sharply higher on the session and August live cattle were also up, as were July lean hogs, according to The Hightower Report.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Feeder markets are seeing “lower trade,” influenced by a premium of August’s contract to the cash index “and strong prices in the corn market,…

Pork demand raises concerns

Demand in the hog market will still be a big concern as retail prices have struggled, pushing under the $100.00 level last week, but have tren…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Livestock markets falter

It was a nasty day in the livestock markets yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Feeder cattle and hogs all ended the day with shar…

Lean hogs

The hog rally “is taking a pause from trying to push to another level,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Market fundamentals are staying favorable …

Lean Hogs

Front-month lean hog futures closed Tuesday mixed as the nearbys gave back as much as $4.02, but losses in December were limited to 20 cents a…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News