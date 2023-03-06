People are also reading…
U.S. pork production in the first quarter is expected to come in 1.5% higher than last year. It is also expected to be 91 million pounds higher than the fourth quarter of 2022, The Hightower Report said today.
Brazil may be competitive on the cattle scene again soon. Brazil's agriculture ministry said that the World Organization for Animal Health confirmed that a case of mad cow disease was deemed "atypical," according to a statement. Atypical means the disease was found to occur naturally in a single animal that is nine years old with all health measures applied, and this could cause a quick recovery in Brazil exports to China, The Hightower Report said today.