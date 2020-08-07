In the hog market a surge up opens the door for the cash market over the near term, The Hightower Report said. A pork rally could encounter stronger packer demand for live inventory.
Cattle sold during July, without any help from hedges, were big-time money losers, according to The Cattle Report. The last two years has been a period of disappointment for cattle feeders. An optimistic outlook for global beef demand and a national herd that has stopped growing seemed to set the stage for prosperous times ahead. Those hopes have been dashed first with the Tyson fire and now with the Coronavirus.