U.S. pork sales to China have been disappointing in the previous two weeks, despite the fact that Germany’s African Swine Fever announcement has been known since Sept. 10, Allendale said. Last week’s pork export sales report (covering Sep 18 – 24), showed only 6,549 metric tons of buying from China. This was the worst sales in six weeks.
There is a fear that the normal positive seasonal demand factors will be diluted this year due to the virus, according to The Hightower Report. December cattle uptrend channel support today comes in at 104.85 and a close below this level could turn the chart pattern bearish.