Reuters reported that China’s dwindling pace of meat imports, thanks to its tough measures against coronavirus contamination, will provide further support for prices already buoyed by a severe shortage of pork.
Beef export sales were poor at 9,486 metric tons. This was 56% under last year in the same week, Allendale said. Year-to-date sales come to 550,557 tons, 6.7% under last year. Pork export sales ran 31,474 tonnes. That was 180% over last year. Year to date sales of 1,285,118 tons are noted, 37% over last year.