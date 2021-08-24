 Skip to main content
Pork steady, beef gains

Last week, pork values felt like they trended higher, but weak closes at the end of the day kept prices steady at best over the week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

Cattle futures posted sharply higher prices as they find confirmation of higher cash prices, according to the Cattle Report. The USDA cattle on feed report is playing a supporting role by confirming smaller supplies of fed cattle in the coming months and the likelihood of the live sector participating in the wide margins available in the beef pipeline.

