For only the second time in at least 20 years, pork production is increasing from the fourth quarter to the first quarter which is a negative force as production normally declines 150-300 million pounds. The contra seasonal move down is a bearish force, The Hightower Report said today.
February pork exports were in line with a year ago comparisons, although the pace of shipments has slowed down recently. A recovery in belly prices is also seen as key to help support the pork cutout this spring and summer, CIH said in its bi-monthly report.
The technical action for cattle remains weak but the fundamentals into the second quarter look positive. However, there is a long liquidation selling threat, The Hightower Report said today.