Pork values boosting hog markets

As weather forecasts move back to more normal conditions and after a bearish Cattle on Feed report, “it may be difficult for April cattle to hold onto its large premium to the cash market,” The Hightower Report said. Weights are already high, they said, and the market is working to restock the pipeline.
Pork values continue to move higher and supports the overall hog market, The Hightower Report said. “Until pork prices turn lower, the premium of futures to the cash market will be less of an issue,” they said.