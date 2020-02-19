Friday marks the release of the Cattle on Feed report, with Allendale expecting the fifth month in a row of higher placements, posting a guess for a 1.6% increase. Marketings are expected to fall 2.4% in this report, with total on feed at a 3% increase.
The hog markets should be getting bullish action from the news of China allowing more tariff exemptions, The Hightower Report said. “Even with steady exports, the market faces a little smaller production ahead and this may help support pork cut-out values and the cash market,” they said.