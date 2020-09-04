The surge in pork values yesterday added to the bullish tone, according to The Hightower Report. The USDA pork cutout, released after the close yesterday, came in at $79.91, up $7.02 from Wednesday and up from $72.35 the previous week. This was the highest the cutout had been since June 1.
Beef export sales last week ran 11,354 metric tons. This was the lowest in eight weeks, Allendale said. It was 37% under last year. Pork export sales last week ran 53,646 metric tons. This was 204% over last year. It was the largest sale of the year. China purchased 28,712 metric tons last week. This was the country’s biggest sale since April.