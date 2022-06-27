Positive COF report may boost prices

People are also reading…
The overall numbers in USDA’s cattle on feed report were slightly friendly, trending below market expectations, which should help support prices today, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Total cattle on feed at 11.846 million head is still very large and the largest June 1 total on record. The grain markets recovered on Friday, putting pressure on the feeder complex.
Reports that China’s hog futures surged more than 4% overnight and reached their highest level in more than a year could lend support to the hog market today, according to The Hightower Report.