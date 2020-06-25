With more restaurants opening in the U.S. the demand pull could be impressive as the pipeline expands, The Hightower Report said. “However, the jump in virus cases in the south could slow the process as the consumer reaction could be to stay home,” The Report said.
One the pork side there is cautious optimism. “As long as trade frictions with China do not deteriorate and China continues to import U.S. pork and poultry, the market seems in a position to bounce,” The Hightower Report said.
However, if China were to stopping importing meat from the U.S., there will be too much fresh meat to absorb, The Hightower Report said.