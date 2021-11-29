Post-holiday meat sales turn to middle cuts

The post-turkey demand for beef will focus on middle meats for the balance of this year, according to The Cattle Report. Forward-sold beef has pushed slaughter volumes upward, and the coming week will attempt to compensate for the small holiday slaughter volume of 566,000 head to return to the 650,000 to 675,000 level. The beef/pork price ratio has moved to three times, which is not unusual seasonally but will challenge the beef market to hold on to the strong demand of the past few months.
China hog futures are down 3.7% this morning as Asia reacts to travel restrictions, according to The Hightower Report.